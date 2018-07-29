By - Associated Press - Sunday, July 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting outside a South Los Angeles liquor store.

Investigators are searching for three suspects who fled in a dark-colored sedan Saturday night.

Deputy Tracy Koerner says two men were hit by gunfire as they exited the store. One died at the scene and other at a hospital.

City News Service reports Sunday that the condition of those wounded wasn’t immediately known.


