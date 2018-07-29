SUNSET VALLEY, Texas (AP) - A 25-year-old man suspected of robbing a jewelry store in the Austin-area has been shot and wounded by a police officer after authorities say he fought with and then dragged the officer while trying to flee.

Travis County sheriff’s deputies chased down Marc-Antonie Carrillo and arrested him early Sunday without further incident.

Authorities say the officer from Sunset Valley, an enclave of Austin, responded to the store where a glass window had been smashed. Carrillo was leaving, refused the officers’ commands and couldn’t be halted with an electronic stun gun. As the pair scuffled, Carrillo managed to get his car started and drive away as the officer was being dragged.

Carrillo then was shot in the elbow. He’s jailed on three charges, including aggravated assault on a public servant.





