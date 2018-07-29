GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona’s public safety officials say a man has been charged in the murder of a rookie state trooper still in training.

Spokesman Raul Garcia released a statement Sunday saying 20-year-old Isaac King has been charged with several counts including first-degree murder.

Col. Frank Milstead says motorists reported a man was throwing items at vehicles along Interstate 10 in a Phoenix suburb. He says a fight broke out after troopers made contact with the suspect.

Trooper Tyler Edenhofer (Ee’-den-hoff-er) was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Garcia says a second trooper was treated at a hospital and released. A third trooper was also injured but not from a gunshot.

King was taken into custody. He was charged after he made a remote appearance before a judge Sunday from his hospital room.





