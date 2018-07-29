FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in Flint say a man died from possible electrocution while trying to steal copper from an electrical transformer.
Flint police say emergency crews were called Saturday to the site on the city’s south side.
Police didn’t immediately release additional information about the man, saying medical examiners were working to confirm his identity.
