ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque say a man who was shot at a gas station in the city has died.
They say the man may have shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.
Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to a hospital.
Police say the man later died and the woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Their names and ages haven’t been released yet.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.