NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Three people have been killed and seven others injured following a shooting in New Orleans.
City police spokesman Aaron Looney says in a statement that the shooting happened Saturday night on the 3400 block of Claiborne Avenue, about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) from the French Quarter.
The injured victims have been taken to a hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known.
No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.
