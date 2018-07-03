The Democrats’ future is socialism, according to the party structure’s top official.

In a radio interview Tuesday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “represents the future of our party.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has been receiving worshipful press coverage in the week since she upset a white 10-term incumbent in the Democratic primary for one of New York City’s U.S. House seats.

“I have three kids. two of them are daughters. One just graduated college, one who is in college — and they were both texting me about their excitement over Alexandria because she really — she represents the future of our party,” Mr. Perez said on “The Bill Press Show.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a 28-year old self-proclaimed democratic socialist who has called for abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.





