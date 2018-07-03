The Washington Times incorrectly reported DC Water’s response in a Tuesday article on the Clean Rivers Impervious Area Charge.

DC Water says the fee is a fair way to distribute costs and argues that the project is on time and nearly on budget.

“It’s going well and we’re on schedule,” said Pamela Mooring, external communications manager for the authority. “We’re looking forward to all of the benefits the Anacostia Tunnel is going to bring to the river … and everyone who uses it.”

DC Water is scheduled to unveil the enormous drilling machine that will bore the final leg of the tunnel in a “naming and blessing” event Thursday. The final leg is “the last puzzle piece” to reduce overflows, Ms. Mooring said.

“Once the entire tunnel is put into place, we should see a 98 percent reduction in [overflows] in an average rainfall year,” she said, adding that the reduction exceeds expectations, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.

“We empathize with customers, and that’s why we have multiple programs to assist customers who are struggling with their bills,” Vincent Morris, a DC Water spokesman, said in regard to the Clean Rivers Impervious Area Charges.

“We also share a lot of advice on ways in which customers can lower their bills. Ultimately, this project will lead to cleaner waterways and will benefit everyone who lives in or visits the city,” he said.





