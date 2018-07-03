President Trump ordered U.S. flags flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of five journalists killed in Annapolis, Maryland, after the town’s mayor said the president initially declined his request.

“Our Nation shares the sorrow of those affected by the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. Americans across the country are united in calling upon God to be with the victims and to bring aid and comfort to their families and friends,” Mr. Trump said in his proclamation.

The flag will continue to fly at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday.

Before he did so, Mr. Trump slammed the “Fake News” in a tweet Tuesday morning as part of the Democratic Party that is complaining about his denuclearization talks with North Korea.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley had said Monday he was disappointed that Mr. Trump turned down his request last week, delivered through lawmakers to the White House.

Mr. Trump had ordered U.S. flags lowered after mass-casualty school shootings in Texas and Florida earlier this year.

Maryland state flags flew at half-staff through sunset Monday by order of Gov. Larry Hogan.

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this article.





