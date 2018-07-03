They came to the nation’s capital from Illinois, Pennsylvania and California with one goal in mind — to eat their way through a mountain of hamburgers and win a cash prize of $1,500.

A crowd of onlookers gathered in sweltering heat Tuesday in Tenleytown to watch nine contestants, bedecked in yellow shirts, consume as many burgers as their bodies could handle at the ninth annual Z-Burger Independence Burger Eating Championship.

Competitors had 10 minutes to eat the burgers in front of them. After 10 minutes, they had to wait two minutes without throwing up to avoid disqualification.

Molly Schuyler of Plumas Lake, California, once again was named the champion, with 27 hamburgers under her belt. Ms. Schuyler, who traveled to the District specifically to compete, said she wanted to take a nap after the contest.

“I couldn’t believe that a woman [Ms. Schuyler] that small could consume that many burgers so fast,” said Lora Nunn, a first-time onlooker. “I wasn’t expecting it to be this exciting.”

Second-place winner Dan Kennedy of West Decatur, Pennsylvania, ate a whopping 24 burgers. He said he had set a personal target of 20 hamburgers, so he felt great that he surpassed his goal.

“I had a great technique up until the last two minutes and then panic set in,” Mr. Kennedy said. “I fell one behind [Ms. Schuyler] and then two behind her, and I was trying to make up for it in the wrong way.”

“I’m kinda bummed,” said Bob “Notorious B.O.B.” Shoudt, who finished third, with 19 hamburgers. “I thought my number would be higher. Again, I didn’t have a number going in, but the gap between second and third was really big.”

Mr. Shoudt, who finished fourth last year, traveled from Royersford, Pennsylvania, to compete in hopes of placing higher. He said he did not eat Monday or Tuesday so that he would be better able to eat as many burgers as possible.

“If you’re in the sport like I am, I understand the difference between second and third is light-years,” said Mr. Shoudt, a world champion competitive eater. “They really had an incredible day. I wish I had higher, but I’ll go back to the drawing board and do something next year.”

Peter Tabibian, founder of Z-Burger, started preparing burgers at 4 a.m. with his employees. After the contest, onlookers were given free burgers to enjoy while they spoke with the competitors.

“We ordered 1,000 pounds of extra meat and we ordered 2,000 extra buns,” said Mr. Tabibian. “We’ve been doing this for nine years, and every year it gets bigger and better and the prizes keep increasing. These are big burgers. We aren’t talking about anything small.”

David “Tiger Wings and Things” Brunelli of Philadelphia has competed in the contest for the past seven years.

“I was a runner up the last two years,” said Mr. Brunelli. “I was a little disappointed, but hey, it wasn’t too bad of a run. I’ll come back every year.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.