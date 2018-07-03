Vandals shattered a front window and spray-painted the words “Abolish ICE” at the statewide headquarters of the Nebraska Republican Party overnight Monday.

At least two glass windows were damaged and the words “Abolish ICE” written in red spray paint on the sidewalk in front of the Lincoln office at 1610 N St. The property damage is estimated at $1,200, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

GOP officials told the World-Herald on Tuesday that they planned to board up the windows so volunteers could continue their work inside.

Lincoln police are currently obtaining surveillance footage from nearby businesses, the paper reported.

Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, condemned the vandalism in a statement Tuesday.

“I think it’s a terrifying place that our country is in right now, where people are resorting to violence, vandalism and death threats to political leaders, staff members and candidates,” she said. “And it’s happening to all of us.”

Kenny Zoeller, executive director of the state GOP, said the word “Resist” was spray-painted on the party’s front windows in December and that the office receives threats often.





