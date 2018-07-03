Associate Deputy Attorney General Scott Schools announced Tuesday that he will step down this week.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed Bradley Weinsheimer to be acting associate deputy attorney general upon Mr. Schools‘ resignation, which is effective Friday.

“Scott Schools has been a fabulous lawyer for the Department of Justice for close to twenty years, rising through the ranks at the Department to become our most senior career attorney,” Mr. Sessions said in a statement. “Scott has provided invaluable leadership and counsel in his years at the Department, and his service is an example to all. He will be greatly missed, and I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Unlike his predecessor, Mr. Weinsheimer will not be involved with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Mr. Schools has been an active figure in the Mueller investigation, one of a few Justice Department officials to receive updates about the ongoing probe, NPR reported. It also connected the outgoing deputy attorney general to former FBI Deputy Directer Andrew McCabe as the one who recommended Mr. McCabe be fired.





