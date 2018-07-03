Washington Capitals equipment manager Craig “Woody” Leydig brought the Stanley Cup to the temporary office of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, on Tuesday.

Leydig, an Annapolis resident, already planned to spend his day with the Cup in the city. But the news of the shooting that killed five of the newspaper’s employees shook Leydig, and he decided to bring the Cup to where the Capital Gazette staff is currently working.

“My heart goes out to the families of those who were lost and to all the employees of Capital Gazette that have to find a way to move on from this terrible tragedy,” Leydig told the paper.

Gerald Fischcman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters were killed Thursday by a gunman who harbored a six-year grudge over the paper’s coverage of a crime for which he was convicted.

Crime reporter Phil Davis, who is originally from New Jersey, tweeted his gratitude to the Capitals while celebrating his own favorite hockey team:

First, thanks to @Capitals for bringing the Stanley Cup to The Capital Office.



But…



(Thanks to the @NJDevils for making my childhood full of championships) pic.twitter.com/Ty40BKrzJC — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) July 3, 2018





