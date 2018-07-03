A U.S. State Department employee pleaded guilty Monday to producing thousands of child pornography videos over a two-year period, the Department of Justice announced.

Prosecutors said some of the videos were made with a government-issued cellphone during work hours.

All told, Skydance MacMahon, an employee with the Foreign Service Institute in Arlington, produced more than 1,000 sexually explicit images and had thousands of other images in his possession, according to court documents.

MacMahon, 44, worked with a Canadian woman to create explicit photos and videos of five children in her home, prosecutors said. The videos and images were distributed through cloud storage and email, according an affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Prosecutors said MacMahon mailed the woman in Halifax, Nova Scotia, a clock with a hidden camera. The woman, identified only as K.C. in court documents, admitted that she had been sexually assaulting her 9-year-old daughter for roughly one year, the affidavit says. K.C. filmed videos of the assaults at the request of McMahon, according to prosecutors.

Also at the behest of MacMahon, K.C. set up a hidden camera in her bathroom to film multiple videos of K.C. in the shower and the minor using the toilet. Only K.C. and MacMahon had knowledge of the camera, the affidavit says.

“Skydance MacMahon walked her through how to set up the camera and the bathroom and connect it to K.C.’s home WiFi providing Skydance MacMahon the capability to remotely access the camera from Virginia,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit.

MacMahon, of Alexandria, streamed the the videos on his personal laptop while at work, prosecutors said. He also gave others access to his Dropbox account that included child pornography images, according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors also said that MacMahon offered to sell underwear allegedly belonging to his wife and daughter on Craigslist. MacMahon told law enforcement he never sexually touched a child, according to the affidavit.

MacMahon told police that used the social media app Kik to trade videos of K.C.’s abuse for other images of child pornography, the affidavit says.

Investigators traced the IP addresses of the Kik and Dropbox accounts to an apartment in Alexandria and the Foreign Service Institute offices, according to court documents.

MacMahon faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, but could receive as much as 60 years, prosecutors said. He will be sentenced on Oct. 12.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.