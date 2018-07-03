Two workers at an elementary school in Kansas were shot Tuesday morning.
Overland Park Police and Fire Departments found two male workers at Sunrise Point Elementary School when they were called to the school about 9 a.m.
The suspect was taken into custody that afternoon. No children were harmed since school was not in session.
Though the suspect was not apprehended at the scene, the police concluded that the incident occurred between employees of a contractor hired to install playground equipment.
The two victims are in critical condition at a local hospital.
The suspect fled the scene and hijacked a car before parking it at a house and disappearing, according to local Kansas reporter Melanie Kendall.
The suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon without any injuries, Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez confirmed on Twitter.
