By - Associated Press - Monday, July 30, 2018

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) - Walla Walla Police say they’re searching for a suspect who shot and injured two people early Monday.

Police said in a news release that two people were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center following the 1 a.m. shooting. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The Union Bulletin reports that police were looking for leads and did not have a suspect in custody as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The department did not release the victims’ names and did not have a motive for the crime.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide