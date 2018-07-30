WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) - Walla Walla Police say they’re searching for a suspect who shot and injured two people early Monday.
Police said in a news release that two people were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center following the 1 a.m. shooting. Their conditions were not immediately known.
The Union Bulletin reports that police were looking for leads and did not have a suspect in custody as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The department did not release the victims’ names and did not have a motive for the crime.
