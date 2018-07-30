JERUSALEM (AP) - A lawyer for two Italian artists says they have left Israel after being arrested for painting a large mural of a formerly imprisoned teenage Palestinian protester on the West Bank separation barrier.

Lawyer Azmi Masalha says the Italians left Israel on Monday morning. He says Israel has barred them for 10 years from entering the country again.

The artists painted the mural of Ahed Tamimi in Bethlehem on Saturday, a day before her release after serving an eight-month sentence in an Israeli prison.

Tamimi’s case had drawn international attention and she received a hero’s welcome in the West Bank after her release.

Israeli police say the artists were caught in the act and arrested for vandalism. Israel canceled their visas on Sunday. They were ordered to leave within three days.





