Federal authorities announced Monday that they had arrested a Jordanian man who they accused of smuggling people into the U.S. from Yemen, which is deemed a “special interest” country because of its connection to terrorism.

Moayad Heider Mohammad Aldairi was arrested over the weekend when he arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, and is being held for transfer to Texas, where the government brought a case against him in May.

Authorities got onto his trail after arresting Yemenis who’d snuck into the U.S. late last year When the men were interviewed by Homeland Security Investigations agents they all identified Mr. Aldairi as the man they paid to be smuggled across the border.

“The arrest of Aldairi showcases HSI’s unique ability to coordinate investigative efforts across international boundaries with multiple countries and different agencies throughout the U.S. Government,” said Shane M. Folden, Special Agent in Charge of HSI’s San Antonio office. “Attacking the leader/organizers of illicit international pathways for aliens from certain countries of interest will always be a priority of HSI.”

Mr. Aldairi, 31, operated out of Monterrey, Mexico, where he was a legal resident.

The government’s affidavit backing the charges says Mr. Aldairi worked with others on the smuggling ring, though no other names were identified.

While most smuggling rings focus on migrants from Latin America, border officials say they are willing to smuggle anyone ready to pay their fees — including potential terrorists.

The Washington Times has previously reported on a network that funneled people from Pakistan and Bangladesh through Brazil then up the spine of South America, through Central America and Mexico, until they finally jumped the U.S. border.

Sharafat Khan pleaded guilty last year to his role in arranging for dozens of people to be smuggled along that route. Several of those he smuggled had indications of ties to terrorism, according to government documents.

When Khan was arrested the pipeline of people from Pakistan noticeably contracted, the government said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.