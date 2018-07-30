The Justice Department on Monday announced the formation of a Religious Liberty Task Force aimed at ensuring religious groups’ protections when their beliefs conflict with government regulations.

In October, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a directive outlining a broad interpretation of religious freedom protections. It provided support for employers making hiring decisions based on their faith or objecting to providing health insurance for birth control.

The task force will follow up on that directive, Mr. Sessions said Monday. It will facilitate Justice Department compliance with the memo; facilitate coordination with it across government agencies; and reach out to religious organizations for feedback and develop new policies and strategies to protect religious freedoms.

If necessary, the task force will also review new lawsuits to protect religious freedoms, Mr. Sessions said.

“A dangerous movement, undetected by many, but real, is not challenging and eroding a great tradition of religious freedom,” Mr. Sessions said announcing the task force. “There can be no doubt it’s no little matter. It must be confronted intellectually and politically and defeated.”

Mr. Sessions will chair the task force. Representatives from multiple Justice Department components including the Civil Rights Division, Civil Division, Office of Legal Counsel and Office of Legal Policy will also participate.





