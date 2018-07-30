PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A Cherry Creek man has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a girl on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.
The U.S. attorney’s office says 32-year-old Keeler Condon is accused of engaging in a sex act with a female juvenile who was incapable of understanding what was going on or declining to participate.
Condon is scheduled for trial Sept.18. He could face life in prison if convicted.
