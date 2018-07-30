ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a New Jersey man who died after he was shot by a police officer near an eastern Pennsylvania amusement park over the weekend.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man as 44-year-old Joseph Santos of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. An autopsy is planned Tuesday.

Witnesses said the man was damaging cars and interfering with traffic Saturday evening in South Whitehall Township near Dorney Park. An officer confronted him and later opened fire, hitting him at least once

District Attorney Jim Martin told lehighvalleylive.com that the man “was behaving, what I would characterize as, bizarrely” in several encounters.

Martin’s office and state police are investigating. The officer is on administrative leave, which the police chief says is standard practice during such investigations.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.