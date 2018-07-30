Paul Manafort earned $60 million from his work as a political consultant in the Ukraine, federal prosecutors claimed Monday in a court filing one day ahead of the former Trump campaign chairman’s criminal trial in Alexandria, Virginia.

“As explained at the hearing, the government expects to prove that Manafort earned more than $60 million dollars from Ukraine during the period at issue and failed to report, a significant percentage of it on his tax returns,” prosecutors wrote.

The filing was made in response to Mr. Manafort’s efforts to prevent jurors from seeing more than 50 trial exhibits related to his political consulting work in the Ukraine between 2005 and 2014.

Mr. Manafort said the exhibits were prejudicial and irrelevant to the case. He is charged with multiple crimes for allegedly failing to report his Ukrainian income, tax evasion and bank fraud.

Prosecutors said in court filings that the evidence, which includes “memoranda, emails, and photos” shows Mr. Manafort earned more than he claimed on his tax returns. The evidence will also demonstrate that he was paid through foreign accounts, they said.

Prosecutors also claimed Mr. Manafort’s motion was overly broad.

“It would also exclude virtually every exhibit containing the name of several key government witnesses, thereby preventing the jury from hearing evidence that corroborates the witness’s expected testimony and demonstrated the witness’ credibility,” they wrote.





