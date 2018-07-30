SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York say a man has died after he was shot on a city street.
The Syracuse Police Department says officers responded just before midnight Sunday to a report of a shooting on Furman Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Emergency crews declared him dead a short time later.
Police on Monday morning have identified the victim as 36-year-old James Mike of Syracuse.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
