SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York say a man has died after he was shot on a city street.

The Syracuse Police Department says officers responded just before midnight Sunday to a report of a shooting on Furman Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews declared him dead a short time later.

Police on Monday morning have identified the victim as 36-year-old James Mike of Syracuse.

No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.





