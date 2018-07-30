By - Associated Press - Monday, July 30, 2018

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - Virginia police are investigating the shooting of a teen found dead in a Hampton home.

News outlets report 18-year-old Avary Pope-Moore was declared dead at the scene. A department news release says officers received a report of a shooting Sunday and found Pope-Moore inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The release says a preliminary investigation shows Pope-Moore and a suspect whose identity hasn’t been released were involved in an altercation. It says that the suspect then displayed a firearm and shot Pope-Moore.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.


