Supreme CourtJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Sunday evening that she’s aiming to spend at least five more years serving on the bench.

I’m now 85,” Justice Ginsburg said, according to CNN, “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

CNN reported that Justice Ginsburg gave her comments after a New York production of “The Originalist,” a play focused on Justice Antonin Scalia.

Scalia died in February 2016.

With opposed ideologies, the two justices often disagreed on cases.

Justice Ginsburg said their debates helped her own arguments: “Sometimes, it was like a ping-pong game.”

Justice Ginsburg is an icon for those on the left touting continued resistance against the Trump administration.

Another of Justice Ginsburg’s former colleagues, Justice Anthony Kennedy, retired in June at the end of the Supreme Court’s session. President Trump’s nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh is seen as a move to swing the court to the right.





