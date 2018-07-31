By - Associated Press - Tuesday, July 31, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say an 8-year-old boy was shot and wounded while walking down the sidewalk in Milwaukee.

Authorities say at least two people opened fire on a house and the boy was caught in the gunfire about 9 p.m. Monday.

The child was rushed to the hospital where he’s in stable condition.

Police are looking for suspects.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide