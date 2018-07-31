PIKE CREEK, Del. (AP) - Police say an elderly Catholic priest was assaulted, doused in wine and then hit on the head with the wine bottle inside a Delaware church.

News outlets report that New Castle County police say Resurrection Parish employees found a man punching and kicking Rev. William Graney in his office Monday. The man pushed others aside and sprayed a can of compressed air into the priest’s mouth after attacking him with the bottle.

Employees lured him outside promising a ride and money, then locked him out. He eventually fled on a skateboard, but was arrested after a struggle and hospitalized. Police have only identified him as a 25-year-old white man.

Police say Graney was hospitalized in stable condition. Catholic Diocese of Wilmington spokesman Robert Krebs says a staffer suffered minor injuries.





