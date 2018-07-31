IMPERIAL, Calif. (AP) - California corrections officials say the death of an inmate at Centinela State Prison in Imperial is being investigated as a homicide.

The department says a correctional sergeant found 27-year-old inmate Gerald Wayne Rowe stabbed Sunday in a recreation yard.

Despite life-saving efforts, a doctor pronounced Rowe dead.

The department says investigators found an inmate-manufactured weapon in the yard and identified 35-year-old inmate Andrew Jurjaks as a suspect.

Rowe was serving time for a variety of crimes in San Diego and Riverside counties.

Jurjaks is serving time for attempted second-degree murder in Orange County.





