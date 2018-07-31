President Trump is bringing his law-and-order message Tuesday to a region of Florida reeling from the murder of a police officer, allegedly at the hands of an illegal Haitian immigrant.

Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, 29, died Saturday, a week after being shot in the head with his own gun. He was a three-year veteran of the Fort Myers, Florida, police force.

Police have charged Wisner Desmaret, also 29, in the officer’s death. The undocumented immigrant from Haiti has a history of criminal offenses, mental illness and detainers filed against him by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign-style rally in Tampa Tuesday night for GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis. The president hasn’t commented on the case, but he has repeatedly highlighted crime by illegal immigrants, and is criticizing calls by some Democrats to abolish ICE.

“I want Maximum Border Security and respect for ICE and our great Law Enforcement Professionals!” the president tweeted Tuesday.

The officer’s murder took place in Fort Myers, a two-hour drive south of Tampa. According to police, Officer Jobbers-Miller responded to a call on July 21 about the theft of a cellphone.

The suspect, Desmaret, ran from police, according to court documents. When the officer chased him on foot, Desmaret stopped and appeared is if he would comply with the officer’s orders.

But then he allegedly lunged at Officer Jobbers-Miller and knocked him to the ground. The officer tried to gain his footing, but couldn’t. Desmaret allegedly hovered over him, pulled the officer’s gun from his duty belt and fired.

The encounter was recorded on the officer’s body camera.

After shooting Officer Jobbers-Miller, Desmaret yelled expletives and began to taunt other officers, the police report stated.

“Come on let’s shoot it out (expletive), let’s shoot it out,” Desmaret said, according to the arrest affidavit. He sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the encounter.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Twitter, “We are devastated to learn @FortMyersPolice Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller passed away a week after being shot by a monster—while trying to protect Florida citizens. Our prayers to his family and our entire law enforcement community.”

News reports say Desmaret has lived in Florida since age 9.





