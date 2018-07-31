Facebook announced Tuesday it had removed nearly three dozen accounts on it and its Instagram social media platforms “because they were involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior.”

The company’s announcement comes after it has faced congressional questioning this year about whether it has marginalized conservative voices or allowed nutty sites to exist, and in the wake of last week’s huge market drop in the share price following Facebook’s announcement the pace of new accounts opening had slackened.

In addition, Russian operatives disinformation campaigns run on social media during the 2016 campaign continue to color the discussion about the platforms although evidence has repeatedly shown such efforts were minuscule in terms of spending and impact.

While Facebook said it could not say for certain who was behind the latest fake productions, it had “found evidence of some connections between these accounts and (Russia‘s) Internet Research Agency accounts we disabled last year.”

“Today we removed 32 pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior,” the company said. “This kind of behavior is not allowed on Facebook because we don’t want people or organizations creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they are, or what they’re doing.”

The examples Facebook provided Tuesday of erased content did not support or attack any specific elected officials or parties. Rather, the posts appeared designed to appeal to different sets of thinking.

For instance, in one case a group calling itself “Aztlan Warriors” posted what appeared to be an anti-colonialist message, featuring famous Native American warriors such as Crazy Horse and Geronimo. In another, the “Resisters” page created a Facebook Event post for an alleged protest that would be held in Washington next month to clash with an already scheduled rally to “Unite the Right.”

That effort had generated some support, with Facebook saying “we disabled the event earlier today,” and that it would now set about “informing the approximately 2,600 users interested in the event, and the more than 600 users who’d said they’d attend, about what happened.”

Facebook said law enforcement officials and Congress have been notified about the company’s actions and provided with the information Facebook gathered to trigger the removal.

Unfortunately, the company said the identity of those creating the bogus posts remains unclear.

“These bad actors have been more careful to cover their tracks, in part due to the actions we’ve taken to prevent abuse over the past year,” Facebook said. “For example, they used VPNs and internet phone services, and paid third parties to run ads on their behalf. As we’ve told law enforcement and Congress, we still don’t have firm evidence to say with certainty who’s behind this effort.”

While the company’s announcement did not rule out Russian sources for the latest removed material, it noted that “whoever set up these accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) has in the past.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s sprawling investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents working with President Vladimir Putin has already indicted more than two dozen Russians, many with ties to the IRA, for their alleged disinformation campaigns.

Facebook noted that one IRA tactic was to have its operators engage with legitimate pages and accounts, creating a more dense web. It was while chasing one of these leads, however, that Facebook said it was able to tie an IRA account disabled last year to the bogus event hosted by the “Resisters” page.

“This page also previously had an IRA account as one of its admins for only seven minutes,” Facebook said. “These discoveries helped us uncover the other inauthentic accounts we disabled today.”

Mr. Mueller’s indictment of a dozen Russians last month provided another thread, according to Facebook. The Atlantic Council, an outside group assisting Facebook in weeding out inauthentic actors, identified a 4,000-member group allegedly launched by Russian agents but dormant since it was disabled last year. Despite its disabled status, Facebook decided Tuesday to take the extra step of removing the group.

Tuesday’s actions show the threat of Russian election meddling has not abated, and serves as a wake-up call for the kind of activity Americans might see from various actors in this November’s midterms and future elections, some officials said.

“Today, Facebook took a significant step in making this information public and it should continue working to quickly identify who is behind this,” Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said. “Russia and China understand that successful information operations don’t create new problems but exploit existing fissures — that’s why Moscow is working to divide Americans by stoking both sides of nearly every culture war. We know that Russia is coming back in 2018, 2020, and beyond.”

The breakdown of material removed Tuesday included eight pages on Facebook and 17 profiles, along with seven Instagram accounts, the company said.

The bogus material appeared on the social media platforms between March 2017 and May 2018, Facebook said, and combined the fake actors had racked up 290,000 accounts that followed them.

Despite Facebook’s careful language, some Democrats quickly seized on the announcement as further support for their argument Russia is attacking the United States.

“Today’s disclosure is further evidence that the Kremlin continues to exploit platforms like Facebook to sow division and spread disinformation, and I am glad that Facebook is taking some steps to pinpoint and address this activity,” said Sen. Mark Warner, Virginia Democrat. “I also expect Facebook, along with other platform companies, will continue to identify Russian troll activities and to work with Congress on updating our laws to better protect our democracy in the future.”





