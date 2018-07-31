The Metro system can ban religious advertisements and other advocacy ads, a federal appeals court decided Tuesday, siding against the Archdiocese of Washington who wanted to put up pro-Christmas signs on buses.

The ads, which urged people to remember the Christian origins of the holiday, ran afoul of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s 2015 policy banning politics, religion or advocacy ads from the system’s bus shelters, bus sides and subway station billboards after complaints from riders.

The Archdiocese of Washington sued, claiming a First Amendment right to run the ads.

A lower court rejected the claim and the appeals court agreed, saying WMATA’s advertising space isn’t a public forum, so messages can be restricted based on content, as long as the policy is applied fairly to all advertising.

“City buses, by contrast, enjoy no historical tradition like parks and sidewalks because transit was a private enterprise in most American cities until the second half of the twentieth century,” Judge Judith Rogers, a Clinton appointee, wrote in the opinion for the court.

Judge Robert Wilkins, an Obama appointee, concurred in the judgment, saying the Constitution permits the government control over expressive content in limited circumstances.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who President Trump nominated to the Supreme Court earlier this month, was part of the original three-judge panel during the oral arguments but did not participate in issuing Tuesday’s opinion.

A lawyer representing the archdiocese did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the ruling or the likelihood of an appeal.

Robert Tuttle, a law professor at George Washington University, said he doubted the Supreme Court would accept an appeal, saying there’s no direct split among lower courts for the justices to resolve right now.

The archdiocese’s ad depicted a starry night with three shepherds and sheep on a hill, all facing a bright star. The words “Find the Perfect Gift” are on the ad, along with a website and social media hashtag. The website promoted the Catholic Church with a link to “Parish Resources,” prayer cards and daily reflections.

The court said that made the archdiocese’s ads different from others that targeted Christmas shoppers.

“Ads promoting Christmastime sales are not expressing a view on Christmas any more than a McDonald’s ad expresses a view on the desirability of eating beef,” the court ruled.

The archdiocese had claimed its ad should have been approved by the transit system because an ad for yoga with the slogan “Muscle + Mantra” had been permitted, arguing Yoga has links to Buddhism and Hinduism.

But the court said that argument “ignores that ad is not recognizably religious as the archdioceses ad plainly is,” suggesting yoga is a secular activity.

The court also said the transit system accepted ads promoting the Salvation Army and a Christian radio station, noting WMATA’s focus isn’t targeted at religious groups, but rather religious messages.

A spokesman for WMATA said it was “pleased” with the court’s decision.





