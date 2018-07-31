White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has told colleagues that he plans to stay on the job through the 2020 election, ending speculation that he was on his way out.

Mr. Kelly told colleagues at a staff meeting Monday that President Trump asked him to stay and that he planned to do so, according to multiple reports.

The exchange was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The announcement coincided with the retired Marine Corps general’s one year anniversary at the White House.

“Congratulations to General John Kelly. Today we celebrate his first full year as @WhiteHouseChief of Staff!” Mr. Trump tweeted Monday.

For months, rumors swirled in Washington about Mr. Kelly falling out of favor with the president, suffering a deteriorating role in the White House and looking to the exit.

His remarks in the staff meeting sent a clear message to his underlings that he was still calling the shots.





