HADDAM, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained while colliding with a metal beam guardrail.
State police say 41-year-old Jose Maldonado of Windsor Locks was traveling on Route 9 in Haddam on Monday night when he lost control of his motorcycle.
He hit a metal beam guardrail. Medics attempted life-saving techniques, but Maldonado was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police are asking anyone with information to call detectives as they continue their investigation.
