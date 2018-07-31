BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing for a Pennsylvania State University fraternity member in connection with the death of pledge (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

An attorney for the family of a Pennsylvania State University student who died during alcohol-fueled hazing at a fraternity is calling the first sentence handed out in the case an important step toward justice.

Twenty-year-old Ryan Burke was ordered on Tuesday to serve three months of house arrest in connection with the 2017 death of Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. He also was fined and placed on 27 months of probation.

Burke is among more than 20 members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity to face criminal charges in Piazza’s death. He pleaded guilty to hazing and alcohol violations.

The other defendants still face hearings.

Given that Burke will have to give up his freedom, Piazza family attorney Tom Kline says the sentence is “an important first step on the long road to justice.”

1:40 p.m.

Burke apologized briefly to the Piazza family before the sentencing.

He also was sentenced to 27 months’ probation and ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution.

His lawyer says he believes the sentence is fair.

12:05 a.m.

Piazza, a sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, died after a night of heavy drinking and a series of falls that left him with a fractured skull and severe abdominal injuries.

Other defendants face trial in February.





