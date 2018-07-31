A senior government official in charge of illegal immigrant children raised red flags about possible family separations and was assured there was no such policy looming — only to see the Justice Department announce the zero tolerance policy that led to separations.

“I did raise it,” Cmdr. Jonathan D. White, the public health service officer in charge of family reunifications, told a Senate panel probing the family separations. “The answer I received was that family separation was not a policy.”

Cmdr. White said he had warned that the government likely wouldn’t have the capability to deal with a new surge of children who would be separated from parents arrested for illegally jumping the border.

The separations, which stemmed from the zero tolerance border policy, have drawn fierce criticism from all sides.

Officials from the Border Patrol, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Justice Department and Cmdr. White, from Health and Human Services all testified.

They struggled to assign responsibility for the family separations, and most said they couldn’t identify anything that went wrong. But Cmdr. White disagreed, saying the families shouldn’t have been treated as unaccompanied when in fact they came to the U.S. with parents.

Both the Border Patrol and ICE officials said the end of zero tolerance, combined with court orders controlling how illegal immigrants can be detained, have effectively reinstated the catch-and-release policy the Trump administration was trying to halt with its zero tolerance approach.





