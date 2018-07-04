Ben Jealous, a gubernatorial candidate in Maryland, broke with other Democratic nominees Tuesday over the “Abolish ICE” movement.

“Look, we need an immigration system,” he said during an interview on The Hill TV’s “Rising,” “It’s like ‘abolish prisons.’ I understand the emotional aspect of it, but I don’t understand how that would work.”

Mr. Jealous explained that dismantling the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency wouldn’t accomplish much when policy remains an issue. He will face Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the fall.

The candidate echoed similar arguments made by Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, and argued that the focus needs to be on creating immigration policy that “makes sense.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her Democratic primary in New York for a House seat the same night that Mr. Jealous did for the primary in Maryland’s gubernatorial race.

Both victories were seen as a win for progressives within in the Democratic Party, but Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and Mr. Jealous differ on the issue of ICE. Abolishing the agency is part of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign platform. She will face Republican candidate Anthony Pappas in the general election.







