Women who work extended hours are at an increased risk for diabetes, a finding only slightly influenced by other health factors such as smoking, diet and exercise, according to new research.

The same cannot be said for men, Canadian researchers found in a study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care.

Looking at how social and environmental factors influence our health, Canadian researchers sought to explore how long work hours influence health.

They followed the health histories of more than 7,000 people over 12 years and found a positive association between diabetes and women who work more than 45 hours a week.

Working between 35 and 40 hours was not associated with an increased risk.

In men, long or short work hours had little influence over rates of diabetes.

An estimated 30.3 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes each year, according to the American Diabetes Association.

A 2010 study estimated that the global burden of diabetes will increase by 50 percent in 2030 — with 439 million adults living with the disease.

“Considering the rapid and substantial increase of diabetes prevalence in Canada and worldwide, identifying modifiable risk factors such as long work hours is of major importance to improve prevention and orient policy making, as it could prevent numerous cases of diabetes and diabetes-related chronic diseases,” the authors wrote in their conclusion.





