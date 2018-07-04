“Personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump” no more.

Lawyer Michael Cohen made several changes to his online profile Wednesday further declaring his independence from the man for whom he spent decades as a lawyer and “fixer.”

Where the biography on his certified Twitter feed once read “Personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” it is now blank.

In addition, where his lead art had once been him standing in front of a row of U.S. flags and speaking at a podium displaying the word “Trump,” the picture is now a single waving flag.

On the other hand, his LinkedIn profile, to which his Twitter feed also has a link, still identifies him as “Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization.”

The Independence Day changes follow an interview he gave earlier this week, widely seen as separating himself from Mr. Trump and possibly “turning,” cooperating with the FBI to avoid a heavy prison sentence.

“My wife, my daughter, and my son, and this country have my first loyalty,” he told ABC News.

When asked about Mr. Trump’s possible knowledge about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between several of his campaign officials and Russians, Mr. Cohen declined to comment, on the advice of his new head counsel Guy Petrillo.

Mr. Petrillo’s hiring ends the joint defense agreement that had been being shared by Mr. Cohen and the president, ABC News reported. Monday.

“I want to regain my name and my reputation and my life back,” he said.

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this report.





