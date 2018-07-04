The No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House has been hospitalized with pneumonia, according to his spokeswoman.

House Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, was admitted Tuesday and is being treated with antibiotics after a week of campaigning in the Midwest.

The 79-year-old lawmaker is expected to recover quickly and is not in jeopardy, spokeswoman Katie Grant told CNN.

“He looks forward to being back at work very soon,” she said in a statement.

Mr. Hoyer had been in Wisconsin and Illinois for several days on a trip billed as his “Pathways Out of Poverty” listening tour.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.