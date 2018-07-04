The woman who created a four-hour standoff on live TV by trying to climb the Statue of Liberty has been identified by authorities.

According to the New York Daily News, citing “officials,” the woman is Therese Okoumou.

The Daily News also reported that Ms. Okoumu is an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The paper did not specify whether she was in the country legally or illegally.

Regardless of her status, she and a group of self-styled “resistance” members ruined Independence Day celebrations for numerous New Yorkers and tourists. After about six were arrested for unfurling a banner calling for the immigration-enforcement agency to be abolished, her bid to scale the statue and refusal to come down prompted the National Park Service to shut the park down for the rest of the afternoon.

Despite pleas that she come down from the side of the statue, according to NBC News, Ms. Okoumou said she wouldn’t until all the immigrant children detained by ICE have been released.

“I feel really sorry for those visitors today” who had to leave or weren’t let in, said Jerry Willis, a Service spokesman. “People have the right to speak out. I don’t think they have the right to co-opt the Statue of Liberty to do it.”

According to the Daily News, Ms. Okoumou will appear in Manhattan Federal Court on Thursday on numerous federal charges, albeit all misdemeanors.

“The charges are expected to be violation of national park regulations or public use limit; trespassing; disorderly conduct; and interfering with government functions,” the Daily News wrote.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.