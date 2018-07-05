The U.S. took in fewer refugees than the rest of the world for the first time since 1982, according to a Pew Research report released on Thursday.

For the first time in decades, the nation fell well below the global intake of refugees. In 2017, the U.S. only received 33,000 when the rest of the world brought in 69,000.

The last time the U.S. refugee settlement dipped to a record low was 2002-2003 when it matched the global number of about 25,000.

In the past year, the number of refugee resettlements drastically dropped in the U.S. In 2016, 97,000 refugees came to the country, 64,000 more than 2017.

Canada and Australia also had a decrease in refugee resettlements. However, the global population of refugees increased by over 2 million people.





