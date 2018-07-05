Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland, will host the 73rd U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in 2021, the United States Golf Association announced Thursday.

The Girls’ Junior is one of 14 national championships the USGA conducts annually across all age groups. This championship, to be held July 12-17, 2021, is open to women under the age of 18.

“The USGA is excited to bring the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship to Columbia Country Club’s world-class golf course,” said Tracy Parsons, the championship director. “The world’s top young female athletes will compete on a challenging stage to claim the most sought-after title in junior golf.”

The course will be celebrating its 100th anniversary of hosting the U.S. Open, the USGA’s most famed championship.

“Columbia Country Club is honored to host a third USGA championship and the best female junior golfers from all over the world,” Will Duthe, general manager of Columbia Country Club, said in a statement. “The USGA is known for putting on exceptional championships with players of the highest caliber, and we are excited to work together in supporting junior golf.”

Notable winners of the U.S. Girls’ Junior include Nancy Lopez, Inbee Park and Lexi Thompson. It will be the second straight year Maryland hosts an amateur championship; the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur will be played at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville.





