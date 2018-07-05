In honor of “Hamilton” at the Kennedy Center, Marcel’s (2401 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) is offering a new pre-theater menu, priced at $65 per person. Transportation to and from the Kennedy Center is available.

To introduce wines from Latin America, Grand Cata (1550 Seventh St. NW) wine shop holds daily complimentary wine tastings from 5-8 p.m. during the week and from 3-5 p.m. on weekends.

Tredici Enoteca inside the St. Gregory Hotel (2033 M St. NW) has a new express lunch menu available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and priced from $14 to $19 per person.

MXDC Cocina Mexicana (666 14th St. NW) will celebrate National Tequila Month through July 24. The restaurant’s 100-plus tequilas, priced from $8 to $130, can be sampled neat or incorporated into margaritas or palomas. The man and woman with the most “likes” will be crowned king and queen of MXDC and will receive a complimentary $300 barrel selected Patron Reposado tequila dinner to be savored at a later date.

All Set Restaurant & Bar (8630 Fenton St., Plaza 5, Silver Spring) is offering blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 1.

District Distilling Co. (1414 U St. NW) features a “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” menu of food and drink specials to be enjoyed while watching Washington Nationals games. Special cocktails are priced at $9 and will be available at the restaurant and at Nationals Park as part of the stadium’s new District of Cocktails (in Sections 112 and 135) throughout the duration of the baseball season.

While preparing for the paella competition in Valencia, Spain, on Sept. 16, chef Danny Liedo of Slate Wine Bar + Bistro (2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW) will offer limited servings of his featured paella on Wednesdays through Aug. 29. Diners must place orders in advance. The most requested paella during this practice run will be the winner.

Lupo Marino (40 Pearl St. SW) opened mid-May on the Wharf at the Southwest waterfront. The “wolf of the sea” serves southern Italian street food. Its new “aperitivo menu” is available in the bar and on the patio from 3-6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.

Another newcomer to the restaurant scene in Georgetown is 1310 Kitchen & Bar (1310 Wisconsin Ave. NW), replacing the Daily Grill. Chef Jenn Crovato, who recently cooked breakfast for the cast and crew of the “Wonder Woman” movie filming in Georgetown, prepares imaginative, light, contemporary American dishes.

The Oval Room (800 Connecticut Ave. NW) offers a test-kitchen menu available throughout the summer on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to closing time. Priced at $45 per person, the three-course, prix fixe menu changes weekly and offers dishes showcasing new techniques or newfound ingredients.

To celebrate Bastille Day on July 14, Le DeSales (1725 DeSales St. NW) offers a three-course, prix fixe menu featuring classic French dishes for $38 per person throughout the month.





