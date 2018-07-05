With July Fourth in the rearview mirror, President Trump is back in business mode on Thursday, bound for Great Falls, Montana — located on the Missouri River, population 59,000. The occasion is a classic “Make America Great Again” rally for thousands of Trump fans. It’s a MAGA event with specific intent.

“This will be another great chance for President Trump to connect directly with patriotic Americans without the filter of the fake news media to celebrate all of the successes of the Trump agenda,” said Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Trump campaign operations.

The president will also remind Montanans to vote for Republicans in November — particularly GOP Senate nominee Matt Rosendale, who is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

The incumbent has pushed back by reminding voters of bills he had sponsored which have been signed by the president, taking out ad space in major Montana newspapers as well as local broadcast spots.

Emotions run the gamut in the city of Great Falls. The local Roadhouse Diner, for example, has created “Commander in Beef,” a new burger to honor Mr. Trump which features American cheese, grilled onions and a side of Iraq War-era “Freedom Fries.”

Meanwhile, protesters plan a “Grab Him by the Hypocrisy Rally” and say thousands of Trump critics will line the city streets just as the MAGA event gets underway at a local arena.

“I’m planning on taking my kids to see President Trump. Not because we love, love, love Trump. But because he’s the president of the United States, and he’s going to be in Great Falls,” notes local resident and environmental consultant Scott Vosen, in a guest editorial for the Great Falls Tribune.

He advises potential protesters to remain civil throughout the day.

“I hope everyone respects the rights of others to engage in a patriotic act of turning out to see a sitting president here in Podunkville without spewing political vitriol,” Mr. Vosen said. “Even if you dislike Trump, please be respectful enough to not reserve tickets for the sole purpose of preventing others from securing them. I heard that this has been happening. I mean, seriously?”





