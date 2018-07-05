A federal judge upheld most of California’s new sanctuary laws Thursday, but did rule the state went too far when it ordered businesses not to grant access to the Border Patrol or deportation officers.

Judge John A. Mendez, a Bush appointee to the court, said the state does not have to turn over illegal immigrants and can refuse to cooperate with federal agents, as long as it still allows local police to share information.

And he ruled that California has the right to perform inspections on any facility that holds illegal immigrants in the state.

Both of those are major victories for the sanctuary movement, which had seen California’s laws as a major test of the legal situation.

Judge Mendez did, though, rule that the state’s law telling businesses they couldn’t allow the Border Patrol or deportation officers access to non-public areas of their property went too far.

The federal Justice Department called that “a major victory,” but said officials were “disappointed” the other laws remain on the books.

Judge Mendez, in a parting shot in his ruling, wrote that he didn’t want to get involved in the politics surrounding sanctuary cities that the country is becoming riven by different immigration rules.

“This Court joins the ever-growing chorus of federal judges in urging our elected officials to set aside the partisan and polarizing politics dominating the current immigration debate and work in a cooperative and bi-partisan fashion toward drafting and passing legislation that addresses this critical political issue,” he wrote. “Our nation deserves it. Our Constitution demands it.”





