The Chicago-based John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation — which typically provides some $255 million in annual grants for for such causes as climate change, community development and other “critical programs” — plans to provide funds for immigration issues

“We share the concern of many organizations and individuals about recent U.S. immigration policy decisions that have resulted in the separation of families at our borders” said Tara Magner in a statement released Thursday. “These developments are an affront to the MacArthur Foundation’s values and our mission of a more just world. We recognize that events are shifting rapidly and that our immigration system involves complex laws and multiple federal agencies. We strongly believe that the United States can protect its borders in a humane and compassionate manner, consistent with the values embodied in our Constitution, immigration laws that allow asylum seekers and others fleeing harm to pursue claims for protection, and statutes that safeguard children who may be subject to persecution or trafficking.”

Ms. Magner is director of “Chicago Commitment” at the independent foundation, and was a member of President Obama’s Transition Policy Working Group on Immigration when he took office in 2008. There was no reference in her statement to family immigration policies and practices from the Obama administration.

The MacArthur Foundation, known for offering yearly genius grants to creative individuals, previously funded U.S. immigration policy research from 2012 to 2016, and in 2017 awarded grants totaling $1.2 million to six Chicago-based organizations, including the Arab American Action Network, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Chicago, Ethiopian Community Association, Inner-City Muslim Action Network and Latinos Progresando.

“Situations like the one at our border today call for us to speak out and to take action,” Ms. Magner said. “We are exploring on an expedited basis how a limited amount of grantmaking can help address the most urgent needs of those seeking protection in this country consistent with the universal values of human rights, the right to counsel, and the compelling need to ensure families can remain as united as possible.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.