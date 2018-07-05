The Montgomery County Board of Elections said it will certify the results of the Democratic primary for county executive around July 16, more than two weeks after Maryland officials discovered that more than 80,000 voter registrations across the state had been mishandled.

Marjorie Roher, public information officer for the Board of Elections, said its members would start counting the second round of absentee ballots Friday, which will be followed by counting provisional ballots over the weekend.

The state elections calendar requires certification of results by Friday, but Ms. Roher noted that the calendar also calls for certification only after the vote count is completed and verified.

“Upon conclusion of the [count], there are additional audit steps required by the state which much be completed … This happens in every election,” she said.

As of Thursday, County Councilmember Marc Elrich held a 149-vote lead over businessman David Blair in the Democratic primary for county executive, after the board completed the first round of counting absentee ballots.

Mr. Elrich, 68, proposes raising the minimum wage, which he contends would make the county more attractive for businesses. He has been endorsed by the NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland PAC, the Montgomery County Education Association and the Metro D.C. Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Mr. Blair, 48, is a former chief executive officer for Catalyst Health Solutions, a Fortune 500 company. He said he wants to provide space for new enterprises, support existing businesses and invest in local companies. Mr. Blair has been endorsed by state Comptroller Peter Franchot and The Washington Post.

The winner of the Democratic contest will face Robin Ficker, the Republican nominee for county executive, and possibly an independent challenge from at-large County Councilmember Nancy Floreen.

On Tuesday, Ms. Floreen filed an intent to declare candidacy for county executive as an independent, stating that she will switch her party affiliation on July 9, as first reported by the Bethesda Beat.

In a statement, Ms. Floreen said she does not support the candidates currently leading the Democratic primary: “I did not support either David Blair or Marc Elrich. Whichever candidate prevails in the count will do so with less than 30 percent of the third of Democrats who voted — a fraction of a fraction. That’s less than 40,000 votes in a county of more than a million.”

Mr. Elrich and Mr. Blair competed in a six-way Democratic primary that included County Councilmembers Roger Berliner and George Leventhal, state Delegate C. William Frick and former Rockville Mayor Rose Krasnow.

Ms. Floreen also contends that she would be a better alternative to the current choices available, stating that all parties will benefit from an independent choice.

“I believe ALL Democrats, Republicans, and independents would benefit from a third, independent choice,” she said.

While Ms. Floreen has filed her intent form, she said her final decision will be announced after the primary results for county executive are certified.

Ms. Floreen said earlier this year an interview with The Washington Post that “it would be a disaster for Montgomery County if Marc Elrich was elected.” She also questioned Mr. Elrich’s political bent, stating “I don’t know if he’s a Marxist or a socialist.”

Montgomery County was one of several jurisdictions in which some voters were prevented from casting ballots on Election Day because state officials had improperly recorded address- and party-change requests. Those 80,000+ voters were allowed to cast provisional ballots.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has ordered an investigation of the failure.





