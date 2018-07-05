The federal government will have to cut corners on safety checks in order to meet a federal judge’s “extreme” deadlines to reunify families separated at the border, according to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

None of the children separated have yet been reunited with their illegal immigrant parents still in government custody, Mr. Azar said Thursday, though he said they will meet the court’s deadlines.

The 100 or so children under 5 years of age who were separated by government authorities must be reunited by Tuesday. As many as 2,900 other children between 5 and 17 years of age must be reunited by July 26.

The government has had to turn to DNA testing to confirm parents’ relationship with the children, the government said. The goal is to weed out bogus claims by people who aren’t related to the children but are trying to get a hold of them anyway.

DNA testing is faster than the usual process of birth certificates and other family documents, but even still, the government won’t be able to do all of the usual safety checks buy the deadline.

“We will comply even if those deadlines prevent us from conducting our standard, or even a truncated vetting process,” Mr. Azar told reporters.

Federal officials said the DNA is only being used for reunification, pushing back on fears of broader tracking or surveillance.

Mr. Azar said he’s surged manpower to meet the court orders.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, the division of Health and Human Services responsible for caring for Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC), has 11,800 in its dorms and shelters.

HHS officials have reviewed every single case to determine who might fall under the judge’s order.

Most of the 11,800 are tradition UAC whose parents sent them to the border, or who came on their own, without any parent. But as many as 3,000 of them show some indication they may have been traveling with a parent and could be subject to the order for speedy reunification.

As the government does its checks, it’s already come across two purported parents who according to background checks had child cruelty, rape or kidnapping histories that make them unsuitable to take custody of children, Mr. Azar said.

Those are the sorts of cases they’re trying to avoid as they do the DNA and suitability checks — a process the secretary said the government is having to truncate to meet the judge’s order.

“We have to protect children from people who would prey on them,” he said.

While illegal immigrant children have dogged the government for years, dating back to the Obama administration, this latest go-around has been more pointed because some of it is a result of President Trump’s get-tough policy on the border.

Part of that policy was the zero-tolerance approach to illegal immigrants, announced in early May, which saw Border Patrol agents refer — and prosecutors pursue cases on — nearly everyone caught jumping the border. They headed to jails for at least a few days.

Prosecutions have been pursued against illegal immigrants in previous administrations, but they were rarely used on families — a fact that became known among smugglers and migrants, who then began to bring their children in order to take advantage of the family “loophole.”

However the Trump administration’s decision to pursue charges led to children being separated from their parents because federal jails aren’t able to accommodate families.

After a massive backlash the administration scuttled its plans and said it would no longer send parents to jail, but instead keep them in immigration detention. And that effectively derailed the zero-tolerance policy, at least as it relates to families.

Still, the more than 2,000 children who were separated already are proving to be difficult for the administration to grapple with.

Mr. Azar said they usually try to release children to families already living in communities in the U.S. — often illegal immigrants themselves. He said releasing children back to parents who are still in immigration custody is new to HHS and is proving tricky to pull off with the speed ordered by the court.





