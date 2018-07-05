Special counsel Robert Mueller is expanding his legal team for the Russia collusion, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

As the Russia investigation grows more complex, Mr. Mueller is pulling career prosecutors from U.S. attorney offices and the Justice Department as court challenges increase. He is also tapping FBI agents, which sources told Bloomberg signals he could delegate parts of the investigation in the future.

However, the expansion comes at a time when the public is divided over supporting the investigation. According to a June 22-24 Morning Consult/Politico poll, about half — 49 percent — of voters said the probe should be an important or top priority for the nation.

Mr. Mueller is facing a high disapproval rating as well. The same poll found that 36 percent of voters, the most in 11 months, viewed the investigator unfavorably. The dip is associated with an increase of Republicans disillusioned with Mr. Mueller.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was grilled by Republicans during a five-hour House Judiciary Committee hearing. GOP lawmakers pushed Mr. Rosenstein to hand over sensitive documents and wrap up the Russia investigation.





