President Trump called a Congolese immigrant protester who scaled the Statue of Liberty on the 4th of July a “clown.”

“You saw that clown yesterday on the Statue of Liberty,” Mr. Trump said at a campaign rally in Montana.

Referring to the law-enforcement officials who captured the protester, Mr. Trump asked the crowd, “You saw the guys that went up there? I wouldn’t have done it. I would have said let’s get some nets, and let’s wait ‘til she comes down. Just get some nets.”

The president marveled at the law-enforcement officials who captured the woman: “Did you see those guys, the bravery of doing that? What a group. We protect ICE and our border patrol and our law enforcement.”

On Independence Day, Therese Okoumou of the Democratic Republic of the Congo scaled the base of the Statue of Liberty, prompting an evacuation of tourists on Liberty Island. She clung to her perch near the feet of Lady Liberty for hours before being captured by officers from the New York Police Department.

On Thursday, she was charged in federal court with trespassing, interference with agency functions and disorderly conduct. She posted bail.

Referring to the tough job performed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Mr. Trump said, “We’re going to protect ICE. They protect us, and we protect them.”





